On Thursday, May 26, 43 students from Floyd Central High School received training and certification in CPR/First Aid.
The training was provided by Floyd County health assistants Deanna Conn from Betsy Layne High School, Samantha Hamilton from Duff Allen Central Elementary (DACE) and Margaret Morgan from the Central Office.
Each student received an instruction manual, a mini-CPR keychain and will receive their CPR certification cards via email.
The students will be certified for the next two years.