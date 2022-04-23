As Floyd Countians gathered this week to celebrate Easter, there were many opportunities for fellowship and egg hunts for the kids.
Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt and deputies Jeff Aldridge and Dusty Newsome traveled to Minnie on April 16, to assist with traffic and their annual Easter egg hunt. The Easter Bunny was on hand handing out goodies and posing for photos with the children.
“We couldn’t have asked for better weather today to assist with the Easter egg hunt at Minnie. My deputies had a good time also while assisting with traffic — and the bunny,” Hunt said.