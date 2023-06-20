Two people were recently arrested after, officers with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police said, they found evidence of drug trafficking during a traffic stop.

According to an arrest citation written by Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Allen May, on June 5, he was in McDowell when he observed a 1995 Chevrolet Corsica traveling on Ky. 680 with several traffic violations.

May wrote that he conducted a stop and, as the vehicle stopped, he saw the driver throw something out of the window. The citation said May spoke with the driver, Daniel Shepherd, 51, of Keenesway Lane, Versailles, who finally admitted he had thrown something from the vehicle, but said it was a beer can.

The citation said Shepherd gave May his driver’s license and an insurance card that did not go to the vehicle. The license plate, May wrote, also did not belong to the vehicle.

May went to retreive his K9 to conduct an “open air sniff” of the vehicle after both Shepherd and his passenger, Laverne Mullins, 58, of Middle Branch Road, McDowell, said there was nothing in the vehicle. Upon returning to the vehicle, May wrote, he learned that Kentucky State Police Trooper Dalton Kidd, who was on-scene, had witnessed Mullins retrieving a bag, which she attempted to throw from the vehicle.

Kidd, the citation said, retrieved the bag and searched it, finding baggies containing a crystal-like substance and a gray powdery substance, as well as yellow capsule pills identified as gabapentin.

When Shepherd stepped out of the vehicle, May wrote, it was discovered that he had been sitting on a baggie containing a crystal-like rock. A search of Shepherd’s person, the citation said, revealed $937 in cash.

During a further search of the vehicle, the citation said, police found multiple baggies of illegal substances and a pill bottle containing hydrocodone, along with empty baggies.

Both Mullins and Shepherd were lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine, first offense), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone) and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified). Shepherd was also charged with traffic charges and Mullins was also charged with first-degree promoting contraband and a separate charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates).