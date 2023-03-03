A man was arrested recently after, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said, he was found to be “highly intoxicated” and half naked in a Floyd County neighborhood.

According to the arrest citation written by Deputy Kevin Johnson, in the early morning hours of Feb. 18, he was dispatched after several complaints were received in reference to a man knocking on the door of a residence at Hi Hat.

The caller said that the man appeared to be “highly intoxicated” and wouldn’t stop coming to their house and “beating on their door,” the citation said.

The resident, Johnson wrote, called several times while the deputy was en route.

Upon arrival, the citation said, Johnson made contact with the caller, who told the deputy that he saw the man fall over his neighbor’s fence.

Johnson wrote that he began to approach the neighbor’s fence and saw the man — identified as John J. Caudill, 46, of Newman Branch, Hi Hat — wearing a T-shirt, but no pants or underwear, and sitting in mud.

Johnson wrote that he couldn’t get any information out of Caudill other than his name and that Caudill appeared to be manifestly under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

At that time, the citation said, the neighbors came out of their house and saw Caudill’s exposed genitals.

Caudill was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of public intoxication and second-degree indecent exposure. Court documents show he was released from the jail after posting a $1,000 unsecured bond.