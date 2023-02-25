A Floyd County man was arrested on various charges, including first-degree wanton endangerment, after he allegedly went to a residence, wearing only underwear and a blanket and brandished a shotgun at the residents.
According to an arrest citation written by Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Allen May, on Feb. 12, he was dispatched to Cane Fork Road in Martin to a report that a man had exited a vehicle and walked up to their door, telling the residents that he had been “beat to death.”
The citation said one of the residents said the man, later identified as Jordan K. Ward, 28, of Ward Lane, Martin, was wearing only a blanket and underwear, but did not appear to have been beaten. Further, the citation said, when Ward turned, he brandished a shotgun, causing the residents to be in fear for their life.
The citation said the residents told Ward to leave and locked their door, at which time Ward walked back to the vehicle and got into the back seat.
May wrote that, when he arrived on scene, Ward was wrapped in a blanket in the back seat and had the firearm, loaded and with the hammer cocked, beside him on the seat.
Ward, the citation said, was “extremely” under the influence an unknown substance and had an active warrant. He said he couldn’t walk and couldn’t talk, the citation said, and was transported to ARH Our Lady of the Way at Martin to be medically cleared, after which time he was transported to the Floyd County Detention Center, where he was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, public intoxication and third-degree criminal trespassing.