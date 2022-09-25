An investigation by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department recently led to the arrest of an Ohio man on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine.
According to an arrest citation written by Deputy Dusty Newsome, on Sept. 14, he received a tip that a gray Ford Fusion was traveling on Goose Creek Road with a large amount of drugs inside.
Deputies Kevin Thacker and Kris Hal, the citation said, located a vehicle matching the description, parked on Goose Creek Road, with four men inside.
The driver, William Reynolds, 56, of East Fork Hills Drive, Batavia, Ohio, gave consent to search the vehicle, the citation said.
When deputies searched the vehicle, the citation said, they found two large baggies of suspected methamphetamine, as well as several empty smaller baggies commonly used to package methamphetamine and a set of digital scales.
Deputies, the citation said, also found $800 in cash and a small amount of suspected marijuana on Reynolds’ person.
Reynolds, the citation said, told the deputies he had brought the methamphetamine from just outside of Cincinnati to sell in Floyd County and that it was approximately 3 ounces in weight. The other occupants, the citation said, stated they had no knowledge of the suspected methamphetamine.
Reynolds was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of marijuana.