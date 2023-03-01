A Prestonsburg man was arrested on felony drug trafficking charges after, Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies said, tips led them to his residence, where they found numerous drugs and other evidence.

According to an arrest citation written by Deputy Kevin Johnson, the department had received numerous complains over a period of weeks regarding a male subject living at a residence at Weddington Lane in Emma. The complaints, Johnson wrote, alleged there had been a high amount of traffic in and out of the residence and that a man living there — Ricky Crider, 34 — had been selling a large amount of illegal narcotics.

Johnson wrote that he went to the residence on Feb. 21 and saw Crider, who Johnson knew had active warrants, sitting inside. The citation said Johnson entered the residence and arrested Crider.

During the course of the arrest, Johnson wrote, he observed numerous plastic bags, a digital scale, bags later found to contain more than 1 gram each of methamphetamine and heroin and loaded syringes.

The citation said Deputy Dusty Newsome searched Crider and found another quantity of heroin, 15 pills believed to be gabapentin, two pills believed to be Methadone and approximately $243 in cash.

During a further search of the residence, the citation said, deputies found a total of another approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine, a quantity of oxycodone and gabapentin pills and numerous individual plastic bags.

Crider was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified, three counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Crider was ordered held on a $25,000 cash bond.

To communicate tips to the department, call, (606) 886-6711, or use the department’s text-a-tip program. From an Appalachian Wireless phone, simply text 8477, from other carriers text tips to, (606) 477-8477, and it will then be dispatched to one of the on-duty officers.