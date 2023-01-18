A couple was arrested on various charges after, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said, they fled from officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop.

According to an arrest citation written by Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Allen May, on Jan. 12, he was patrolling in the McDowell area when he saw a Chevrolet HHR driving on Ky. 680 with only one headlight. After pulling onto Ky. 680, May wrote, he saw the HHR disregard a stop sign and turn left onto Ky. 122.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Derek Coleman, the citation said, initiated his emergency lights and sirens, at which point the driver of the vehicle began to flee.

The pursuit went on to Spewing Camp, where the vehicle turned onto a dirt road and May picked up the pursuit, following the vehicle until it got stuck.

Two people, later identified as Michael R. Gayheart, 28, and Deanna Gayheart, 28, of Alley Road, Wellington, jumped out of the vehicle and fled in different directions.

May deployed K9 officer Bear, who located Deanna Gayheart and placed her under arrest, the citation said. According to court documents, Deanna Gayheart was found to be in possession of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia, May wrote.

Bear later located Michael Gayheart who refused to show his hands, May wrote, but compliance was gained after Bear bit Michael Gayheart’s leg. Michael Gayheart, the documents said, admitted to driving at the time of the pursuit.

Both were lodged in the Floyd County Jail.

Deanna Gayheart was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot).

Michael Gayheart was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest and second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle).