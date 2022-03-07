A Floyd County man was served with several charges allegedly jumping into the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy in an attempt to evade arrest, then resisting officers when they caught up with him.

According to the arrest citation, just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 19, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Allen May conducted a traffic stop on a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck on U.S. 23 at Betsy Layne.

The driver, the citation said, pulled into the median of the highway and May approached the vehicle and told the driver to pull to the side of the road to be in a safer position for both the occupants of the vehicle and the officer.

The driver, the citation said, did not follow the officer’s commands and instead pulled onto the nearby Justell Bridge. May wrote that he asked the driver why he disobeyed his command and the driver said the passenger, Donald R. Goble, 39, had told him to pull onto the bridge.

Goble, the citation said, gave the officer the wrong name and date of birth.

May wrote that, when he returned to the vehicle after checking information, Goble “bailed out” of the vehicle, and ran down the hill beside the bridge before jumping into the river.

The officers, the citation said, learned of a residence across the bridge where Goble may be and, upon arriving at the residence, May found footprints leading to the back of the residence and into a train car. Goble, the citation said, was in the train car, but after officers made contact, he climbed to the top of the train car and would not comply with officers’ verbal commands to come down.

Goble, the citation said, eventually dropped off the other side of the train car and attempted to flee, at which time May used his taser in a failed attempt to stop Goble.

May wrote that Kentucky State Police Trooper Braxton Whitmore deployed his taser, allowing the officers to attempt to arrest Goble. The citation said, however, that Goble began to resist arrest and kept his hands under himself in an attempt to prevent officers from arresting him.

After finally placing Goble under arrest, the citation said, May transported him to Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center to be checked out for possible hypothermia and cited him on charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), menacing, giving an officer false information and resisting arrest before releasing him.