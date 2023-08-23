Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four people recently on drug trafficking charges.

According to court documents, the first arrests occurred Aug. 16 when deputies executed a search warrant at the residence of Shelton D. Jones, 33, on Ky. 680, Grethel, due to Jones having an open indictment warrant on trafficking charges.

Deputy Allen May wrote in the arrest citation that, while executing the search warrant, he approached the rear of the residence after seeing a male subject run to the back of the trailer.

Deputies made contact with William C. Hylton, 39, of Old Burning Fork, Salyersville, at the rear of the residence, the citation said, at which time Hylton ran inside a bathroom in the residence, where he attempted to barricade himself and stayed in the area of the toilet. Deputies, the citation said, were able to place Hylton under arrest, and he initially gave them a false name.

Jones, court documents said, gave deputies permission to search the residence, at which time they found two baggies containing a substance believed to be heroin and another baggie containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine. May wrote that Hylton had hidden the items there after fleeing into the bathroom.

After giving consent to search, the citation said, Jones admitted he had “some stuff” in his bedroom and, during a subsequent search, deputies found baggies of substances believed to be heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana. Also, the citation said, deputies found several digital scales.

Both men were lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center.

Hylton was charged with first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), resisting arrest, giving an officer false identifying information and tampering with physical evidence.

Jones was charged with first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court documents said the second set of arrests occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 21, when May observed an ATV traveling on Stonecoal Road in Garrett in a reckless manner. The ATV, May wrote, traveled in the wrong lane for quite some distance before May attempted to make a traffic stop.

The citation said that, after May activated his vehicle’s emergency equipment, the ATV operator drove at a higher rate of speed and attempted to flee.

May wrote that he terminated the pursuit due to the danger to the two occupants of the ATV, as well as the general public, but drove on the dirt road where he had lost sight of the ATV. Eventually, the citation said, May drove up on an ATV that was stuck in the mud.

May wrote that he deployed K9 unit Bear, who picked up on the track and led May approximately one half a mile from the ATV. Eventually, May wrote, after warning that he was using a K9 and, if they didn’t come out with their hands up they would be bitten, a woman, identified as Miranda Martin, 35, of Goose Creek Road, Eastern, came out of hiding with her hands up.

May wrote that he placed Martin under arrest and continued looking for the second suspect. Approximately 100 yards away, May wrote, the second suspect, identified as Jason Chaffins, age and address unavailable, came out of hiding with his hands up and surrendered.

The citation said that deputies searched the ATV and found approximately 5 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, along with prescription drugs including hydrocodone and suboxone and digital scales.

Chaffins was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of irst-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic charges.

Martin was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified) and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified).