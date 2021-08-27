A Harold man was arrested on a felony drug trafficking charge after officers went to the residence he was at to serve warrants on two men there.
According to an arrest citation written by Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson, on Aug. 22, he went to a residence at 2nd Street in Allen to serve the warrants, madecontact with the homeowner and asked everyone to come outside.
At that time, Lawson wrote, everyone in the residence was detained and the house was cleared for officer safety.
After entering the residence, Lawson wrote, officers found, in plain view, a large number of syringes, baggies which contained narcotic residue and packages of Narcan.
Lawson wrote the officers obtained consent to search the residence. During a subsequent search, he wrote, officers found a bag which contained approximately 15 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, two handguns and approximately $1,400 in cash.
Lawson wrote that he obtained statements indicating that Bradley Childers was the owner of the items found.
Childers was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun (two counts).