An Ivel man was arrested recently on a charge that he was trafficking in methamphetamine.
According to an arrest citation written by Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson, on Feb. 11, deputies conducted a search warrant on the Alpike Trailer Court residence of John Hurd, 47.
While conducting the search warrant, Lawson wrote, Hurd took deputies to a night stand next to his bed and showed officers where illegal narcotics were located.
Lawson wrote that, in the night stand, officers found approximately 5 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, as well as a quantity of marijuana and several sets of digital scales.
Hurd was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.