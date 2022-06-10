A Floyd woman was arrested this week on charges of rape and promoting contraband, linked to her employment as a Floyd County Jail contract employee.
According to an arrest citation by Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Shepherd, from May 9 through June 7, Makayla Paige Gill, 21, of Cracker Bottom, Martin, committed third-degree rape (three counts), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree promoting contraband.
According to the warrant, Gill was employed by jail contractor Kellwell Food Management.
The warrant said Gill had intercourse with a Floyd County jail inmate on three separate occasions. The warrant also said that during that same period, Gill also delivered suboxone, methamphetamine and tobacco to inmates.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 15.