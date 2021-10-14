A Knott County duo was arrested recently on several charges after the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said their K9 unit led officers to the department’s largest heroin bust to-date.
According to a statement from the FCSO, on Oct. 8, deputies located an individual in Prestonsburg who was wanted on outstanding warrants. While interviewing the individual, the statement said, the department’s K9, Drago, alerted deputies to the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle in which Tony Minor, 44, and Brittany Thornsberry, 34, both of Holly Bush Road, Pippa Passes, were the driver and passenger, respectively.
During a subsequent search, according to court documents, deputies found approximately 105 grams of a brown powdery substance believed to be heroin and 310 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.
In addition, court documents said, officers found a large quantity of baggies and a set of digital scales. Minor, a convicted felon, was also found in possession of a handgun, according to court documents.
Both were lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center.
Minor was charged with aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) , first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Thornsberry was charged with aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) , first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia.