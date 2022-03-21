FCSO: Knott County man charged with murder in Floyd man’s death

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt’s Office reported on March 20 that an arrest had been made in connection with the death of a Floyd man whose body was found in Johnson County on March 16.
According to a statement from Hunt’s office, deputies served an arrest warrant March 20 against James Pratt, 52, of Pine Top, charging him with the murder of Floyd resident Paul Sester, 46, who was reported missing on Jan. 1.
Pratt was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail in Hazard and the investigation is ongoing.
According to the statement, additional charges are pending and deputies are still seeking information in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at, (606) 886-6711, the anonymous tip line at, (606) 949-2020, or by texting a tip to, (606) 477-8477, or TIPS (8477), from any Appalachian Wireless phone.
For more on this story, check out the March 23 edition of the Floyd County Chronicle and Times, in print and online.