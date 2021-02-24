A Langley man was arrested on several felony charges recently after he allegedly threatened his parents in two separate incidents, including threatening to burn their house down with them alive inside.
According to court documents, on Feb. 14, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Szymchack was dispatched to North May Street in Langley where a bystander had heard screams for help coming from outside a nearby residence and had allegedly seen Chad Manuel, 35, choking his mom.
The bystander, the citation said, yelled at Manuel, who ran into the hills near the residence.
According to court documents, Szymchack spoke with Manuel’s parents, who told the deputy that Manuel had begun cursing and threatening them after they told him he could not borrow their vehicle.
Manuel, Szymchack wrote, had pulled a knife during the altercation and held it to his mother’s neck while threatening her life. Then, the citation said, Manuel stabbed the car’s tires before holding a knife to his father’s throat, then fleeing after the bystander yelled at him.
After unsuccessfully searching for Manuel, Szymchack wrote, he told Manuel’s mother and father to call him if Manuel came back.
Just a brief period of time elapsed, the citation said, before Manuel’s father called and reported that Manuel said he was on the way home to burn his mother and and father alive inside the house.
Szymchack wrote that, when he arrived back at the residence, Manuel’s father met the deputy at the door yelling that Manuel was inside the residence pouring kerosene out. Szymchack wrote that he could smell a strong odor of kerosene, which had been poured throughout the house.
Szymchack wrote that he located Manuel in a back bedroom and, after a scuffle, was able to gain control of Manuel and place him under arrest.
Manuel was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree attempted arson, first-degree wanton endangerment (two counts), first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and menacing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.