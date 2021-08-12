If you see a crime or suspicious activity in Floyd County, you can now report it as simply as sending a text.
The Floyd County Sheriffs Department rolled out a new program this week, “Text a Tip.”
This is a new quicker service that will assist the community in reporting information directly to a Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy, according to Floyd Sheriff John Hunt. Once sent, the text will then transfer to the deputies computer screen within their cruiser.
The department will still offer the anonymous tip line for those who wish to remain anonymous with tips and information regarding criminal activity within the county.
Hunt and the Sheriff’s Department has been working on this endeavor for some time.
“I hope this is found useful as we continue to lead by being innovative in creating best ways and practices to better serve our people,” Hunt said.
From an Appalachian Wireless phone, simply text 8477, from other carriers text tips to, (606) 477-8477, and it will then be dispatched to one of the on-duty officers. Hunt encourages citizens to continue using 911 for emergencies and quicker response time if able to do so.