A Floyd County man was arrested on a felony assault charge after, police said, he shot his brother during an argument.

According to an arrest citation written by Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Thacker, on the afternoon of March 23, he was dispatched to a report at Ky. 850 at Hippo that two brothers who lived together were involved in a verbal argument.

The citation said the brother who called 911, David Hoover, reported that his brother, James R. Hoover, 67, had blocked his car in the garage and would not move so he could leave.

A short time later, the citation said, dispatch was informed that one of the brothers had been shot and had been transported via a personal vehicle to ARH Our Lady of the Way at Martin and that the shooter was still at the scene.

Upon arrival at the scene with Martin Police, Thacker wrote, they made visual contact with the alleged shooter — James Hoover — who followed directions and was handcuffed.

Thacker wrote that, during a search of James Hoover, he found a .380 firearm in his pocket.

James Hoover told officers that he had shot David Hoover in the leg from about 5 feet away because he “feared David was going to assault him as he had done six years ago,” the citation said.

Thacker wrote that he contacted David Hoover at the hospital’s emergency room, where David Hoover told them James Hoover had shot him in the groin while they had been arguing over a car blocking another.

James Hoover was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree assault.