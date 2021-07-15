A Martin man was killed on July 6 in a two-vehicle crash at Minnie, according to a statement from Floyd County Sheriff John P. Hunt.
According to the statement, deputies were dispatched at approximately 1 p.m. to the crash, located at the intersection of Ky. 122 and Ky. 680.
The preliminary investigation, the statement said, shows that Maryland “JR” Conn, 97, of Martin, was traveling east on Ky. 680 and was attempting to make a left turn onto Ky. 122 when he pulled into the path of a utility/dump-style truck driven by Larry Compton, 56, of Minnie, who was driving south on Ky. 122.
Conn, the statement said, was pronounced dead at the scene by Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chuck Hall. The crash remains under investigation by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team.