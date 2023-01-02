A David man was arrested after the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said he and an unidentified man stole thousands of dollars worth of AT&T wire.

According to an arrest citation written by Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Johnson, on Dec. 21, he received a complaint from an employee with AT&T who was at Goose Creek Road at Eastern and said he was watching two men wearing hoodies cutting AT&T service wire.

Upon reaching the road, Johnson wrote, he saw a piece of AT7T service wire leading from the road to an area off the road. The citation said Johnson followed the wire and saw one man, identified as Eddie Shepherd, 48, of Patches Drive, David, run into a thicket and lay down. The second man, the citation said, ran up a hillside.

Johnson wrote that he was able to make contact with Shepherd, who had a metal handsaw beside him.

After placing Shepherd under arrest, the citation said, Johnson made contact with AT&T officials, who said they estimated the value of the wire and the damages to the company’s property at $10,000.

Shepherd was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree criminal mischief and felony theft.