Two people were arrested, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office reported, and drugs, cash and guns were seized, while deputies were attempting to serve a warrant on one of the men.

According to an arrest citation, on Oct. 27, Deputy Allen May, Deputy Kevin Johnson and other officers went to serve a warrant against Alfred King, 52, at his King Drive, Harold, residence.

Upon arrival, May wrote, they observed a male subject in a Chevrolet Avalanche who was surrounded by syringes, baggies and scales.

The man, later identified as Bradford Hunt, 48, of Chelsea Drive, Hi Hat, fled on foot from the officers but May was able to stop him, the citation said. Hunt was placed in custody, the citation said, and his vehicle was searched.

The citation said that, during the search, officers found a bag containing approximately 136 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, a jar containing a white powdery substance believed to be fentanyl and a baggie containing a substance believed to be heroin. In addition, the citation said, officers found a pill bottle containing 28 pills believed to be oxycodone, and five pills believed to be suboxone.

Hunt, who is a convicted felon, was also found in possession of firearms and was also found with $1,465 in cash and drug paraphernalia, the citation said.

King was also arrested, court documents said, and once at the Floyd County Jail, May observed King trying to push something under the cruiser’s backseat cage with his foot. Under King’s foot, the citation said, May found a small bag containing a white powder substance believed to be heroin.

Hunt was charged with convicted felon in possession of a handgun (two counts), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified), trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

King was charged with theft of a motor vehicle registration plate, theft by deception and first-degree criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin).