A Floyd County woman was arrested on several charges recently after, Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies said, she avoided a traffic checkpoint and was found with 16 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a child in her vehicle.

According to an arrest citation written by FCSO Deputy Darrin Lawson, on June 1, deputies were conducting a traffic safety checkpoint at Harold. While deputies were checking vehicles, the citation said, he noticed a 2008 Jeep Compass come across the train tracks at Harold, brake and go into reverse.

The vehicle, the citation said, began to back up on the opposite side of the road and quickly back into a gas station, then pull out onto U.S. 23.

Deputy Allen May was able to catch up to the vehicle and make a traffic stop.

Lawson wrote that he approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Denieka Skeens, 21, of Front Street, Harold, who told the deputy it wasn’t her who had stopped and turned to avoid the checkpoint.

Lawson wrote that he could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked all three females to exit the vehicle. Deputy Dusty Newsome took K9 Lita around the vehicle and the dog “alerted” to the driver’s side door.

Upon search the vehicle, the citation said, Newsome found a bag that contained approximately 16 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a large quantity of suspected Gabapentin and a quantity of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.

In addition, the citation said, officers found two sets of digital scales.

The other two women who were in the vehicle said that the narcotics belonged to Skeens, who had attempted to get them to “take the charge” because of a child that was in the vehicle.

One female, the citation said, said she was supposed to purchase a “dime bag” from Skeens.

Skeens was arrested and lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, second or greater offense), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified, second or greater offense), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified), first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving.