A Prestonsburg woman was arrested recently after allegedly being found intoxicated while attempting to pick her child up from a Floyd County school.
According to an arrest citation written by Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Thacker, on April 27, he was dispatched to Allen Elementary School to a report of an intoxicated parent who was in the school to pick up her two children.
School personnel called, the citation said, because of concern for the safety of the children. Upon arrival, Thacker wrote, Deputy Hall had already contacted the mother, Devon Johnson, 32, of Burchetts Trailer Court, Prestonsburg.
Johnson, the citation said, appeared intoxicated and advised she is prescribed suboxone but had not taken it that day.
Thacker wrote that Johnson was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests and told the deputy she had driven to school to pick the children up. The children, Thacker wrote, were taken into the custody of the Department of Protection and Permanency, while Johnson was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of public intoxication and second-degree wanton endangerment (two counts).