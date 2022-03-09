Three people were arrested and 50 grams of suspected fentanyl were seized during a search of a vehicle that Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt’s office said resulted from a text tip the agency received on March 3.

According to court documents and a statement from Hunt’s office, the department received a text to its ‘text-a-tip’ number that said a narcotics deal was going to happen in the parking lot of the Prestonsburg Walmart.

Deputies, court documents said, made contact with the described individuals, identified as Jadyn Reese, 20, of 28th Street, Huntington, W.Va., and Keshon Lee, 24, and Keyon Lee, 21, both of Hardin Street, Detroit, Michigan.

The officers, court documents said, detained Reese and Keyon Lee and Deputy Dusty Newsome “ran” K9 Drago around the vehicle. The dog “alerted” on the passenger side front door, according to court documents.

The vehicle was searched, court documents said, and deputies located approximately 50 grams of a grayish powdery substance believed to be fentanyl in a false bottom “Pringles” container.

While placing both Reese and Keyon Lee under arrest, court documents said, Keshon Lee came from one of the stores in the Walmart plaza and and asked what was going on. According to an arrest citation, Keshon Lee said everything in the vehicle was his and the other two had nothing to do with what was found.

Reese, Keshon Lee and Keyon Lee were all three lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of importing carfentanil, fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives and aggravated trafficking greater than or equal to 28 grams of fentanyl.

All three pleaded not guilty to the charges on March 4 before Floyd District Judge Jimmy Marcum, who ordered Reese held on a $2,500 cash bond. Marcum ordered Keshon Lee and Keyon Lee both held on a $5,000 cash bond.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for March 9.