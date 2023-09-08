A Floyd County man was arrested on charges including trafficking in fentanyl after, court documents said, a traffic infraction led Floyd County Sheriff’s deputy to make contact with him.

According to the arrest citation written by Deputy Kris Hall, in the early morning hours of Aug. 29, he was on patrol in the Minnie area when he saw a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado go through traffic lights without brake lights.

Hall wrote that when the driver, Festa Salisbury, 36, of Left Fork Cherokee Branch Road, Hi Hat, saw him, Salisbury immediately pulled to the shoulder and opened the door.

After making contact with Salisbury, Hall wrote, he asked Salisbury if there was anything in the vehicle, at which time Salisbury became very nervous and began speaking quickly.

The citation said Hall deployed K9 Mako, who made a a positive alert on the passenger side of the vehicle. Hall wrote that, upon further investigation, a box was located in the passenger side glove compartment which had the words, “stay out” written on it.

Hall, the citation said, searched the box and found approximately 30 individual baggies, a digital scale, a loaded syringe and 2 grams of a brown-colored substance that field tested to be fentanyl.

Salisbury, the citation said, immediately told the deputy it belonged to someone else and that he could make a phone call to prove it wasn’t his. During the phone call, Hall wrote, the person on the other end of the line asked Salisbury if he had anything, to which Salisbury replied, “No, no, no, no, nothing, nothing at all,” and then hung up.

Salisbury was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic charges.