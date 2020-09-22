Over the past weekend, Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly discovered more than a half pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop which led to two individuals being arrested on trafficking charges.
On Sept. 19, according to a statement, FCSO deputies made a traffic stop in the Harold community.
According to the FCSO, during the stop, K9 unit Lita was deployed. The K9 unit discovered a measurable amount of crystal methamphetamine which was being delivered into the county, the FCSO said. Along with the discovery of the more than a half pound of meth, deputies also found digital scales and other paraphernalia.
Jammal E. Thomas, 31, of Paris, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license and a traffic charge.
Clifford C. Slone, 33, of Shelbiana was arrested on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Both were lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center.
