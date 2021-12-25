An Irvine man was arrested on felony warrants and other charges after allegedly having been found with a quantity of methamphetamine and evidence he was trafficking in the drug.
According to court documents, on Dec. 15, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson received a phone call from Kentucky State Police Trooper Derek Coleman, asking for assistance in serving warrants on a David Alan McIntosh, 38, of Grace Chapel Road, Irvine. McIntosh, the arrest citation said, had active warrants on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police offier and first-degree rape.
Lawson, the citation said, met with troopers at the Allen Double Kwik, where McIntosh was supposed to be. Upon making contact with McIntosh at the convenience store, the citation said, officers conducted a felony stop in the parking lot of the nearby Community Trust Bank.
McIntosh was placed under arrest, the citation said, and officers found approximately 3 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, along with digital scales, in McIntosh’s vehicle. In addition to the warrant charges, McIntosh was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.