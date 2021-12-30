PIKEVILLE — A federal judge recently entered a preliminary order which could force a Pikeville businessman convicted of wire fraud and health care fraud to forfeit $3.2 million he allegedly obtained as a result of the crimes.

The indictment filed against Sisco charges him with wire fraud, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, and healthcare fraud, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

From about May 2016, and through Oct. 1, 2019, according to the indictment in the case, Eugene Sisco III “devised and intended to devise a scheme to defraud and to obtain money and property by means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises.”

The indictment charges that, although Eugene Sisco III was aware that the Medicaid program prohibited Medication Assisted Treatment providers, such as his companies ASAP Addiction Treatment and Renew from charging patients cash for Medicaid covered services, Eugene Sisco III charged patients cash for the MAT services and also billed the Medicaid program for those MAT services.

Sisco was convicted by a jury in November of the charges, for which he could face a maximum of 20 years in prison at sentencing.

Late last month, prosecutors in the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Carlton Shier IV filed a motion asking the court to order a forfeiture of $3.2 million, which, “represents the gross proceeds in aggregate that (Sisco) obtained as a result of the wire fraud and health care fraud offenses for which he was convicted.”

Sisco’s attorneys, Jonah Stevens and Justin Hamilton, however, argued in a subsequent filing that the court should not grant the order, but instead should issue a stay of forfeiture imposition. The defense attorneys have already filed motions for a new trial and a judgement of acquittal in the case.

In addition, however, the defense is claiming that Sisco was entitled at trial for the guilt and forfeiture phases to be split into two.

Splitting the phases, the citation said, would have protected Sisco’s 5th Amendment rights, in that he would have been able to “speak up in defense of his property,” but be able to remain silent as to his guilt or innocence, and that it would have prevented “admission of irrelevant and highly-prejudicial evidence such as the use of raw, gross monetary figures, surplusage and acquisition of luxurious assets by (Sisco) simply used to invoke an improper jury inference.”

In a response, prosecutors wrote that the defense response failed to state any “factual or legal reason” why the judgement should not be entered.

“Instead, the response is littered with nonsensical arguments about how (Sisco’s) right to an impartial jury has been violated by some alleged failure to bifurcate proceedings, or how the requested money judgment may include proceeds received by his sister, or why the Court should stay forfeiture proceedings until his appellate options have been exhausted,” prosecutors wrote in the response. “These arguments either ignore or fundamentally misunderstand the facts and procedural posture of the case and should be rejected.”

In his preliminary forfeiture order, U.S. District Judge Robert Wier wrote that, during the trial, both Sisco’s trial attorney and prosecutors agreed that the jury would have no say in the matter of forfeiture and Sisco has no constitutional, statutory or rule-based right to have a jury determination of a forfeiture money judgment.

Sisco’s attempts to point out his sister’s involvement in the ASAP companies, Wier wrote, are attempts to “muddy the waters,” and are “unpersuasive.” Sisco, Wier wrote, was proved at trial to have personally obtained at least $3.2 million from his schemes. That, however, he wrote is a “conservative” figure.

“This is undoubtedly conservative, given Sisco’s thorough control of the entities and the umbrella management structure he created,” Wier wrote. “The clinics and lab were all within an integrated operation that Sisco ran. In a very real sense, he controlled every dollar that entered. That said, the route of seeking to forfeit only the funds that Sisco ultimately accessed and received as personal remuneration or profit is undoubtedly solid, cautious, and properly grounded.”

The preliminary order, Wier wrote, will become final at Sisco’s sentencing, currently set for March 8.