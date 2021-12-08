A Floyd County man is facing federal charges after allegedly being to be trafficking methamphetamine in the county.
According to court documents, on three occasions in October and November 2018, Christopher Phillip Mackey, 34, of Garrett, distributed an amount of the drug in Floyd County. In addition, the indictment charges, Mackey, having previously been convicted of a felony, was found to be in possession of two 9mm handguns.
According to the indictment, the three methamphetamine charges carry a potential maximum prison sentence of 20 years, a maximum $1 million fine and at least three years of supervised release, if Mackey is convicted. The firearms charges, according to the indictment, carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, a maximum fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release.
According to court documents, Mackey is currently being held in the Leslie County Detention Center on unconnected charges.