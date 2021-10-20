Two individuals have filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Pikeville challenging the Pike County Schools District’s mask mandate.

The lawsuit, filed Oct. 13, names the Pike County Board of Education, Superintendent Reed Adkins in his official capacity, as well as board members Stephany Lowe, Shane Hurley, Jimmy Dwayne Abshire, Rexel Nee Jackson II and Ireland Blankenship in their individual capacities and in their capacities as members of the Pike County Schools Board of Education.

It is filed on behalf of N.R., a minor, by and through her parent, Mikey Ratliff; and Levi Newsom, a “resident and taxpayer in the Pike County School District.”

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs claim that the board and board members individually violated the United States and Kentucky constitutions through their commission of, “unauthorized restrictions of liberty; identification of a minor as a potential public health risk with no jurisdiction; identification and declaration of a minor as a potential public health risk with no jurisdiction; declaration of mandates to restrict a minor’s liberty with no legal jurisdiction; declaration of mandates that have no legal jurisdiction to restrict civil liberties; declaration of mandates restricting liberties with no prior public comment; declaration of mandates imposing dress code that does not align with dress code regulations; declaration of mandates as medical experts; and deprivation of students’ and parents’ civil liberties with no authority.”

According to the lawsuit, the district, on Aug. 4, issued an email to staff saying that masks would be optional, but changed policy after an Aug. 10 executive order by Gov. Andy Beshear and an Aug. 12 administrative regulation by the Kentucky Board of Education, both of which were ultimately overturned by the Kentucky Legislature in a special session.

As evidence for the ending of the mandate, the plaintiffs provided documentation they allege backs up assertions that the masks are ineffective and may be harmful for children.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs are asking that the court vacate the mandate; declare the policy is “void and without legal force or effect”; restrain the board from taking such actions and; grant “other and further relief as may be just, equitable, and proper including without limitation, an award of attorneys’ fees and costs to plaintiffs.”

No attorney is listed on the case, but Ratliff is listed as the representation for the plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs have also filed a motion asking for a temporary restraining order, which, in its title correctly identifies Lowe, Hurley, Abshire, Jackson and Blankenship, but identifies them as members of the “Mayfield City School District Board of Education.”

No answer had been filed as of presstime.

In response to the lawsuit, Superintendent Reed Adkins said that the district has multiple options available for students to learn, including virtual learning if students are uncomfortable attending school in person with a mask. Also, he added that the school district allows students to bring in a doctor’s note if they have a medical reason for not wearing a mask.

“We’ve offered different options that accommodate all students in reference to the mask mandate,” Adkins said.