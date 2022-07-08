A Floyd County man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison recently for trafficking meth, fentanyl and heroin while armed with a handgun.
According to court documents, on June 27, U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier sentenced James A. Newsome, 47, of Red Morgan Branch, Teaberry, to serve 262 months in prison on charges of distribution of a mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking office. In addition, court records show, Wier sentenced Newsome to six years of supervision after his release.
According to the plea agreement in the case in an October, 2020, transaction, Newsome sold a confidential informant more than 6 grams of a mixture containing methamphetamine and more than 1 gram of a fentanyl-laced heroin mixture.
During the same transaction, the agreement said, while the informant was still in the residence, Newsome removed a .45 caliber firearm from under the pillow on his bed. Newsome, the agreement said, removed the safety pin from the gun, showing the informant the gun during the transaction as he appeared to place a round in the chamber.
According to the indictment in the case, Newsome, a convicted felon, was also found in possession of several firearms during the course of the investigation.
Court records show Newsome faced enhanced sentencing because he was convicted in 2019 of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in Boyd County.
Newsome was returned to the custody of the Pike County Detention Center, where he has been held since his original arrest on the charges in September.