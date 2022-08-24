An indictment handed down last week in U.S. District Court charges the operator of a Floyd County coal mine and the mine’s dust sampler with violating health and safety standards and producing false statements and records.
The indictment charges Black Diamond Coal LLC, the operator of the Mine #1 underground coal mine in Floyd County and Walter Perkins, the certified dust sampler at Mine #1, with violations related to the sampling of respirable coal dust in the mine.
According to the indictment, the sampling is conducted through the use of a continuous personal dust monitor (CPDM) and is conducted by a certified person. The CPDMs must be worn and operated by the miners being sampled for a set period of time, portal-to-portal.
On Oct. 8 2020, Black Diamond and Perkins, the indictment charges, failed to keep a CPDM on the designated miner portal-to-portal and instead ran the CPDM on the surface in clean air. In addition, the indictment said, between Oct. 6 and Oct. 7, 2020, the company knowingly made and certified false statements and representations in its sampling data electronically submitted to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.
Further, the indictment charges, on Oct. 8, Perkins told a federal certified mine inspector investigating the operations at Mine #1 that he had assigned the CPDM to the miner operator, but that the pump had a malfunction when, in truth, he knew that he had never given the CPDM to the miner operator and that it had no malfunctions.
The indictment said that on Feb. 4 2021, Perkins told a federal MSHA special investigator, when asked why the CPDM was running outside on Oct. 8 that he had taken the CPDM in that morning but, “brought it right back out because it had quit. The miner man hollered at me, said that the pump went off and said diagnosis failure.”
According to the indictment, if convicted on both charges it faces, the company faces a maximum of five years probation and possible maximum fines of $250,000 and $200,000 respectively.
Perkins, the indictment said, faces a maximum of five years in prison if convicted on the two most serious charges, as well as possible fines of up to $750,000.