Feeding Eastern Kentucky, an organization helping meet needs of Eastern Kentuckians, is relatively new, having its roots in this past summer’s flooding.

When nurse practitioner and organization co-founder Tonya Hatfield drove to her clinic on the morning of July 28 this past year, she didn’t know what to expect. Floyd County, as well as surrounding counties, had just experienced the worst flooding in area history. Little did she know that in that very clinic, Feeding East Kentucky was about to be born.

“After I finally made it to the clinic, friends and co-workers started gathering in,” Hatfield said. “The office quickly turned into a central meeting location for us to access damages, answer texts and phone calls.”

One of the individuals who gathered in the clinic that day was Tonya’s cousin, Brent Handshoe. An employee for the U.S. Postal Service, Handshoe started brainstorming ideas to help the surrounding areas. As it turns out, Tonya’s clinic has a full kitchen inside. So, the cousins decided they would get some things together and fix meals for people within the community.

“There were still a lot of people who couldn’t get out, and that was our initial reasoning for doing this,” Hatfield said.

The two, along with some others, brought grills, turkey fryers, instant pots and whatever else they had to the clinic.

“We reached out for supplies and other donations, and people started showing up. Volunteers came to cook and others brought things” Hatfield said. “ I shut the clinic down for a few days. We started cooking that Sunday morning, and did so for about two weeks straight.

“That first day, we went our separate ways and began making our way door-to-door,” she continued. “There were volunteers on foot, horseback, side-by-sides and four wheelers. We went to all the hollers around the area. That day, we delivered around 700 meals.”

Hatfield said that as supplies kept coming, more space was needed.

“We used the dining hall at Graceway Church, and are currently using CAP’s kitchen at Martin,” she said.

Although the group began mostly on Left Beaver, Hatfield said they ended up going regional really quick.

“Word of mouth spread; people found out about us, and we found out about other areas in need,” Hatfield said. “We ended up in Letcher county fairly quickly. On day nine, we took a load of things to Breathitt county. If we didn’t have what they needed, we would find it and get it for them.”

FEK’s third founding member, Kara Stewart, is an attorney.

“Kara helped us get some paperwork filled out to establish a 501-3C, so we could apply for grant money to buy supplies,” Hatfield said. We got it approved in 26 days, which is unheard of. This was a blessing, and due directly to the effects of the disaster and Kara pleading in Lexington on our behalf.”

Once established as a 501-3C, Feeding East Kentucky continued changing lives.

“We applied for government funding to employ people, and have actually been able to employ nine people who were affected by the flooding. They were hired for humanitarian aid, and they are all still with us” Hatfield said.

Those employees are the ones who handled a recent toy drive at Minnie.

“For the toy drive, we focused on foster children,” Hatfield said. “I put together an Amazon wishlist, based on a list of things from the foster agency that the kids were asking for. We had around 117 kids. With the help of local businesses, we were able to give those children a good Christmas.

“We are looking at expanding, and would love to build a big kitchen,” Hatfield said. “What we are finding is that there are families we should have been feeding way before the flooding came along. What we want to do with this group now is make sure these individuals, and their children, have hot meals.

Hatfield said God has been in the middle of all of this.

“There have been times me and Brent were at each others throats, from being so exhausted,” she said. “It was chaos for the first little bit, but somebody had to do it. Our people were literally screaming for help, and we responded. We just never would have dreamed it would grow the way that it has.”

Feeding East Kentucky’s Facebook page is the best way to reach the group. Any donations are appreciated, she said, also encouraging anyone who has needs to reach out to the group.