The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency and the commonwealth of Kentucky continue to provide Eastern Kentucky disaster survivors with an option to move out of flood-prone areas, FEMA announced in a statement July 28. The latest projects are taking place in Floyd County where 11 homeowners are voluntarily participating in an acquisition initiative funded under FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
FEMA, the statement said, just approved $1,257,063 for Floyd County Fiscal Court to acquire the properties which sustained significant damage during last year’s flooding. Once the properties are acquired, the deed is turned over to the county and the homes are demolished. The land is then forever designated as green space. The objective is to provide homeowners an option to move out of a high-risk flood zone and create a post-disaster life in a more secure and safe location. It also breaks the cycle of repairing repetitive disaster damage.
Acquisition missions, the statement said, are taking place in flood-ravaged areas across five Eastern Kentucky counties. Last November, FEMA approved more than $2 million for the Perry County Fiscal Court to purchase the first 13 properties of the mission. As of July 26, FEMA has approved $42.4 million for 251 properties currently in the acquisition process in Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties.
The statement said Hazard Mitigation Grant Program projects are administered by the Commonwealth of Kentucky in coordination with the local communities. FEMA does not acquire properties directly from the property owners. Communities may offer homeowners who agree to participate in the property acquisition process the pre-flood fair market value of the property. A licensed appraiser determines the fair market value. This program is voluntary, and homeowners can withdraw their application at any time if they no longer want to participate in the program.