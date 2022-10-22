Eastern Kentucky homeowners and renters who suffered damage to their property from the severe July 2022 floods still have time for federal disaster assistance.

Survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties have until 11:59 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 to apply.

Survivors can apply the following ways:

• Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. To find an open recovery center visit fema.gov/drc

• Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as a video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service

• Apply online by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov

• Use the FEMA mobile app

• FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is non-taxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.

If you have been asked to complete a disaster loan application from the U.S. Small Business Administration, please complete it as soon as possible. If SBA does not offer you a low interest loan, you may be eligible for additional FEMA grant assistance to replace essential household items, replace or repair a damaged vehicle, cover storage expenses, or meet other disaster-related needs.

Loan applications can be downloaded from the SBA website at, sba.gov/disaster. Applicants can visit a disaster recovery center, call SBA’s Customer Service Center at, 800-659-2955, or email, disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, for more information on SBA disaster assistance. If you are deaf, need hearing assistance of, or need speech assistance,, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

For official information on the Kentucky flooding recovery, visit, fema.gov/disaster/4663. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4, (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.