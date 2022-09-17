Survivors of the Eastern Kentucky flooding who live in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties and received initial rental assistance from FEMA may be eligible for continued rental assistance.

To be eligible to apply for continued temporary rental assistance, survivors must meet the following conditions:

• They were awarded initial rental assistance and used it as intended. The initial award covers two months.

• They are unable to return to their pre-disaster residence because it is uninhabitable, cannot be accessed or is not available due to the recent flooding.

• They cannot pay for housing without assistance.

• They are not receiving temporary housing help from any other source.

• They are developing a longer-term or permanent housing plan or can demonstrate progress toward one.

Survivors applying for continued assistance must complete an Application for Continued Temporary Housing Assistance. To request this form, call the FEMA Helpline at, (800) 621-3362.

Applicants should submit the following documents with the completed application:

• Pre- and post-disaster income for household members 18 and older.

• Proof of pre-disaster housing costs (copy of lease and utility bills, renter’s insurance, mortgage statements, real estate taxes, home insurance, etc.)

• Proof of post-disaster housing costs (copy of current lease or rental agreement signed by the applicant and the landlord).

The application form and supporting documents should be returned to FEMA in one of the following ways:

• Upload them to applicant’s disaster account at DisasterAssistance.gov.

• Mail them to FEMA, PO Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055.

• Fax them to 800-827-8112.

• Or visit your nearest DRC for filling out the application or submission

FEMA will evaluate the request to determine if the applicant is eligible. It is important for applicants to keep FEMA updated with their contact information and housing status.

Homeowners and renters who haven’t applied for disaster assistance can apply online to disasterassistance.gov, call, (800) 621-3362, or use the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.