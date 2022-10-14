Eastern Kentucky survivors receiving Social Security or other federal or commonwealth aid can receive disaster assistance without worrying that FEMA grants might cause them to lose non-disaster benefits or increase their taxes, FEMA announced in statement Oct. 7.

FEMA disaster assistance is not taxable.

Accepting a grant from FEMA will not affect your Social Security benefits, Medicare, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or other federal program, the statement said.

A FEMA grant, according to the statement, will not add to your taxable income because it is provided to help you recover from a recent disaster. Disaster grants cover temporary housing, essential home repairs, personal property replacement and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by your insurance or other sources.

Kentuckians can apply for federal disaster assistance several ways:

• Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for other languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, give FEMA the number for that service.

• Visit a FEMA disaster recovery center to apply. At a center, you can discuss your application face to face with disaster experts. Find the nearest recovery center by visiting www.fema.gov/drc or by calling the FEMA Helpline.

• Apply online by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov. or download the FEMA mobile app.

For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.

If you have insurance, you are encouraged to file a claim for damage to your home, personal property and vehicles before you apply for FEMA assistance. FEMA cannot duplicate other sources of assistance you may have received.

For information on Kentucky’s recovery from the July 26 floods, visit, www.fema.gov/disaster/4663.

Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4)/Twitter and at, facebook.com/fema.