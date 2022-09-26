At the request of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, homeowners and renters who suffered damage to their property from the July floods have another month to apply for federal disaster assistance.

FEMA has extended the application deadline to Oct. 28 for survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties.

FEMA assistance for individuals affected by the July floods can cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance. FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.

Kentuckians can apply for federal disaster assistance several ways:

• Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for other languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, give FEMA the number for that service.

• Visit a FEMA disaster recovery center to apply. Find the nearest recovery center by visiting www.fema.gov/drc or by calling the FEMA Helpline.

• Apply online by visiting., DisasterAssistance.gov; or

• Use the FEMA mobile app. Survivors can also use their smart phone, open the FEMA App and select “Talk to FEMA in person.”

For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.

If you have insurance, you are encouraged to file a claim for damage to your home, personal property and vehicles before you apply for FEMA assistance. FEMA cannot duplicate other sources of assistance you may have received.

For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the tornadoes, visit fema.gov/disaster/4663.Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at, facebook.com/fema.