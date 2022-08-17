The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), held a town hall at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park on Wednesday, August 10, for those displaced by the destruction of the July floods in Eastern Kentucky.

FEMA officials gathered in the restaurant of the May Lodge to inform those affected on the process of applying for federal aid, in light of assertions that the agency’s response has not been adequate to fully assist flood victims.

President Joe Biden, who visited Perry County last week, made a promise to those who lost their homes — the federal government was here to stay as long as needed.

“I promise you, we’re staying, the federal government, along with the state, county and city, we’re staying until everybody is back to where they were,” Biden said.

However, according to Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, government regulations are hindering the process and making it difficult for those who may not have access to a computer or Wi-Fi to apply.

“Just the way the regulations play out, if you have received FEMA in the past, doesn’t make a difference if it’s $100, or anyone that lived in that home and it’s in a Flood Zone A, you can’t get FEMA on it again.” Williams continued, “So, immediately you’re talking a third to 40 percent of the claims are basically tossed out the window. A lot of these places have flooded in the past and gotten something.”

Williams said a lot of flood victims are uninsured, meaning that, if they’re denied by FEMA, they have no other assistance on which they can fall back.

“It’s just concerning to me that a lot of these folks don’t have insurance, they have no other means of taking care of themselves, but we’re trying to do what we can,” Williams said.

Appalachian Research and Defense Fund of Kentucky, a group located in Prestonsburg, offers free legal assistance to low income and vulnerable residents in Eastern and south central Kentucky, and is now offering flood victims help with the appeals process, according to Williams.

“They’re going to start stepping up and providing some legal services for these folks and helping them to navigate the appeals process,” said Williams.

Asking for assistance from any government agency can be a stressful time for a victim, especially if it’s the federal government.

“Look, it’s daunting, it’s difficult, it’s overwhelming and you have to realize, they’re in a vulnerable situation already. A lot of times they’re there, because they get these homes at a reduced rate because they are in the floodplain.” Williams continued. “Maybe we as county leaders and residents have unrealistic expectations, but we certainly want to ensure our people are taken care of.”

Williams encourages those affected to file an application with FEMA, even if initially denied, as additional funding may be available as was the case with the deadly tornadoes back in December 2021 in Western Kentucky.

“Folks need to file the FEMA application. The state told me, during the tornadoes in Western Kentucky, what FEMA did not cover, they had money that came from the state, they took that data from FEMA and distributed money to these individuals that FEMA didn’t cover the full amount of their claim, they did help them above and beyond the FEMA claim,” said Williams. “You have to appeal, appeal, appeal.

“Once you appeal, a lot of times they will refer you to the Small Business Administration (SBA). A lot of these folks don’t qualify for the loan. Once they see you can’t get the loan, they will refer you back to FEMA and they may approve you then.” Williams said.