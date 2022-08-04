FEMA mobile registration centers open in Floyd, Pike counties

FEMA mobile registration centers are now open in Floyd and Pike counties to help Kentucky flood survivors who experienced uninsured loss from the flooding that began July 26.

Center locations:

Floyd County, Martin Community Center, 7199 KY Rte. 80, Langley, KY 41645

Pike County, 15308 US 23 South at Dorton

Previously opened locations:

Breathitt County, 421 Jett Drive, Jackson, KY 41339

Clay County, Clay Community Center, 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962

Knott County, Knott County Sportsplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, KY 41831

Letcher County, Letcher County Recreation Center, 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg, KY 41858

Perry County, Hazard Community and Technical College, 1 Community College Drive, Hazard, KY 41701

Hours for all the centers are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Flood survivors who live in these counties can go to any of the centers to get help applying for FEMA assistance.

FEMA representatives will be at the centers to help with applications for federal assistance and provide information about other disaster recovery resources.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses.

It is not necessary to go to a mobile center to apply for FEMA assistance. Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties can go online to disasterassistance.gov, call, 800-621-3362, or use the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: How to Register with Disaster Survivor Assistance - YouTube.