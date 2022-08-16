More than two weeks after catastrophic flooding laid waste to portions of Eastern Kentucky and claimed dozens of lives, Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker said the immediate goal now is to get those remaining displaced flood survivors into temporary safe and sanitary housing until more permanent housing is made available.

Equally pressing, Slinker said, is finding short-term solutions for immediate pressing issues such as readying flooded school buildings for the new school year, repairing damaged or destroyed infrastructure, and mitigating the massive amounts of debris left in the flooding’s wake.

However, the primary message related to members of the press during a phone conference held Aug. 15 by both Slinker and representatives from FEMA was for flood victims to remain persistent in their efforts to receive aid, particularly if their initial efforts failed to produce positive results.

Brett Howard, who is a federal coordinating officer with FEMA, said paramount in the ongoing effort is for federal and state agencies to get flood victims on the road to recovery.

“Our primary objective is to help uninsured survivors jumpstart their recovery by helping them apply for the assistance they need … to make sure anyone who has applied but been denied, that we’re there in the disaster recovery centers,” Howard said. “We’re going door to door, making phone calls … everything we can do by walking through the steps for which they were possibly denied and to find the right program to fit their recovery needs.”

Howard said that it is vital that everyone sustaining flood damage and who qualify apply for assistance so this aid could be made available as soon as possible.

“Right now FEMA has paid out over $3.4 million in flood insurance claims to insured Kentuckians,” Howard said. “The uninsured survivors have received more than $36 million in FEMA grants in the two weeks since the disaster.”

Howard said FEMA is working to ensure that every qualifying application being submitted for federal aid “receives every dollar for assistance that is legally possible.”

He said some examples of why many applicants have been initially denied financial assistance include application submissions having been incomplete or possibly having had incorrect information; applicants having already been insured which required them to be referred to other federal agencies; damage having been reported that was not related to a primary residence; and applications having been filed by individuals whose county residence was not designated in the federal disaster declaration.

Howard said FEMA assistance is intended to help people get back up on their feet following a disaster, which includes assisting them with temporary housing and with making initial repairs to a home. What it is not intended to do, he said, is cover all the losses incurred in a disaster like this one.

“It’s not designed to (cover all losses); it’s designed for safety, sanitation, and security, and we’re trying to do more outreach, knocking on more doors, and meeting people out in the community … going the extra mile to make sure we are getting up with all those survivors,” he said.

Because the critical assistance portion of FEMA’s disaster relief program has recently been approved, Howard said those flood victims with immediate needs like water, food, first aid, prescription drug medications, infant formula and diapers, and other medical supplies are being made available.

He said 800 FEMA personnel comprising 22 disaster/survivors assistance teams are working with Kentucky disaster teams, “going door-to-door, working shelters, as well as assisting with their applications, and helping them walk through some of the processes and capture some of their documentation.”

Howard said additionally important information that disaster victims need to know is the recent change in FEMA’s occupancy policy, which broadened the requirements for individuals meeting proof of ownership of their property in order for them to more easily qualify for federal assistance.

“It removed a lot of the barriers that have been experienced by an underserved population,” Howard said. “We have expanded the forms of documentation and improved the ownership occupancy questions so that we can really get people to a ‘yes’ much quicker.”

Howard said survivors who have been initially denied financial assistance should go to one of the disaster recovery centers or call FEMA at, (800) 621-3362.

FEMA recovery shelters include:

Breathitt County: Breathitt Library — 1024 College Avenue, Jackson, Ky. 41339

Clay County: Clay County Community Center — 311 Highway 638, Manchester, Ky. 40962

Knott County: Knott County Sportsplex — 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, Ky. 41831

Letcher County: Letcher County Recreation Center — 1505 Jenkins Road, Whitesburg, Ky. 41858

Perry County: Hazard Community College — 1 Community College Drive, Hazard, Ky. 41701

Pike County: Dorton Community Center — 112 Dorton Hill Road, Jenkins Ky. 41722

Floyd County, Martin Community Center — 74333 Ky. 80, Langley, Ky. 41645