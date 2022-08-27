As part of the effort to reduce future expenses from floods, FEMA directly purchases Group Flood Insurance Policy (GFIP) certificates for 36 months on behalf of applicants who are required to obtain and maintain flood insurance.

The National Flood Insurance Reform Act requires FEMA applicants to purchase and maintain flood insurance after receiving Individuals and Households Program (IHP) assistance, if their affected home is in a Special Flood Hazard Area. Through FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance provision of the IHP, $2,400 is used to pay for three years of flood insurance coverage.

GFIP policy terms

The 36-month GFIP policy term begins 60 days after the date of the Presidential disaster declaration. However, individual coverage becomes effective 30 days following the National Flood Insurance Programs receipt of the applicant’s name and premium payment from either the local, state, territorial, tribal government or FEMA. Currently, the amount of coverage for the individual GFIP policy is $75,800.

Eligibility notification

Affected homeowners receive a notification from FEMA stating they have been included on a GFIP plan and will receive a “Certificate of Flood Insurance;” however, applicants do not receive a copy of the actual policy or certificate from FEMA. The delivery of GFIP flood insurance certificates done by the NFIP and insurance under-writers.

Affected renters receive a notification from FEMA informing them of their eligibility to receive a GFIP certificate for their contents; however, they will be required to contact FEMA within six months of receiving the notification and confirm they have moved back, or intend to move back, to their pre-disaster residence.

Expiration notification

When the GFIP expires, the applicant is responsible for purchasing and maintaining flood insurance on their own. Failure to maintain flood insurance will affect eligibility for future FEMA disaster assistance.

Limitations and exclusions

If the cost of a GFIP policy exceeds the remaining amount of IHP Assistance available to an applicant (per maximum allowable amount of IHP assistance), then the applicant will be responsible for purchasing flood insurance

Applicants who own or rent travel trailers on non-permanent foundations are not eligible for GFIP.

Applicants who accept a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loan during the disaster in which a flood insurance requirement is established, will not be considered for a FEMA-purchased GFIP certificate.