Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a press conference Aug. 8 at the Mountain Arts Center that the final stages of the Mountain Parkway Expansion project have begun.

Bizzack Construction Co., Beshear announced, has been chosen as the design-build contractor for the last section. The final 13-mile cross-country section of the parkway will connect Salyersville and Prestonsburg.

Beshear said the Eastern Kentucky area has been hit hard with the 2022 devastating flood, but the goal isn’t just to rebuild what has been lost but to, “Build back better.”

“We don’t want to talk about rebuilding,” said Beshear. “We want to talk about revitalization. We want to talk about more opportunities than existed before the flooding. We want to talk about the stopping of the depopulation of Eastern Kentucky and giving it every opportunity to bring new great jobs right here to Floyd County and all of Eastern Kentucky.”

Beshear said part of making the revitalization possible is taking the last step in the Mountain Parkway Expansion.

Beshear said the announcement is a half century in the making. People told the governor they didn’t believe that expanding the Mountain Parkway into a four-lane could be done.

“We are going to fulfill the promise of four-laning the Mountain Parkway, connecting Appalachia and the rest of Kentucky with every other part of the United States,” said Beshear.

Beshear announced that, in addition to Bizzack Construction, other firms on the design-build team include Palmer Engineering, Haydon Bridge, Bush & Burchett, S&ME Inc., J. Davis Law Firm and Civil Design LLC.

Bizzack Construction Co. has over 60 years experience working on major transportation projects. Beshear said they have a deep understanding of the project because they are already the lead design-build contractor on the Wolfe County and Magoffin County Central sections of the project. Bizzack Construction is a Kentucky company.

Gary Taylor, president of Bizzack Construction, said, “as an Eastern Kentucky company, we’re thrilled to be part of completing the work.”

Beshear said the current route, Ky. 114, will remain open during the duration of the project and people will be able to continue traveling without any disruption.

“This new section through eastern Magoffin and Floyd counties will be an interstate-like corridor with a divided highway and without the driveways and secondary roads that connect to Ky. 114,” said Beshear.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Chief District Engineer at District 10 Corbett Caudill said that, when he thinks about the project, the first thing he thinks of is safety.

“All of our friends and family traveling the roads, just the general public, are safer from an engineering standpoint,” said Caudill. “That’s what I think about when I think about that four-lane divided highway.”

Kevin Damron, senior project manager at Palmer Engineering, said it is a privilege to be the lead engineering and environmental firm working with Bizzack Construction.

“We understand the importance of the Mountain Parkway corridor to this region,” said Damron. “We are fully committed to completing the expansion of the project.

State Rep. Ashley Tackett-Lafferty, D-Martin, said the area has been waiting to hear this type of news for many years.

“I am so very thankful and proud to stand here as we recognize the real progress being made on the Mountain Parkway through Prestonsburg,” said Tackett-Lafferty. “In the end the Mountain Parkway will not just be another road leading to Eastern Kentucky. It will be a four-lane corridor connecting our area to other industry rich regions.”

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams took the opportunity to thank Beshear.

“I stand here today and I realize the opportunities that come with this historic announcement, not only for Floyd County, but the entire Eastern Kentucky region,” said Judge Williams. “We’re replacing railways with highways. This is not by our choosing, but it’s what has to happen for us to survive. We will always celebrate our coal miners here in Eastern Kentucky, they make us so proud, but if we don’t look to the future and create our own opportunities we will slowly die as a region.”

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton pointed out that with this new expansion Eastern Kentuckians will be able to be a part of central Kentucky. This new expansion will make it easier for those outside the area to make a day trip to the region.

Stapleton also spoke about how using local companies will help the region’s economy.

“Before they ever put a shovel in the ground that’s helping our economy,” said Mayor Stapleton. “That’s what it’s about. Local people doing local jobs with pride.”

Rocky Adkins, a former state representative and now senior advisor to Beshear, spoke with passion about the positive impact of the expansion project.

“Our people of Eastern Kentucky deserve a modern four-lane highway … But not for people to get out, for people to come along this highway and help us rebuild hope and opportunity. To help us recover from the downturn of the coal economy that cost our people thousands and thousands of jobs,” said Adkins. “To see us be able to diversify this economy. To bring that hope, opportunity, and prosperity to our people.”