Kentucky Community and Technical College System acting President Larry Ferguson announced Aug. 18 the finalists for the position of president/CEO of Big Sandy Community and Technical College.

The finalists are:

• Dr. Larry Gene Bailey, accreditation committee peer reviewer/advisor, (SACSCOC); former vice president for academic affairs, Jackson State Community College.

• Dr. Samuel Todd Brand, chief academic officer, Ashland Community and Technical College.

• Dr. William Scott Rule, independent education contractor (2022-current); former president, West Georgia Technical College.

The candidates are scheduled for on-campus visits to meet with BSCTC faculty, staff, students, board of directors and local leaders. The public also will have an opportunity to meet the candidates at the following forums:

Wednesday, Aug, 23

Dr. Larry Bailey

7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. — Community Forum

10 a.m.-11 a.m. — Student/Faculty/Staff Forum

Dr. Todd Brand

8:45 a.m.-9:45 am. — Community Forum

11:15-a.m.-12:15 p.m. — Student/Faculty/Staff Forum

Thursday, Aug, 24

Dr. Scott Rule

7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. — Community Forum

8:45 a.m.-9:45 a.m. — Student/Faculty/Staff Forum

All forums will be held at Gearheart Auditorium, Pike Building, Room 102.

Additionally, there will be a community reception for all candidates on Wednesday, August 23 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on the Prestonsburg Campus at each of the locations below:

East Kentucky Science Center and Varia Planetarium.

Student Center Building

Postsecondary Education Building.

Information about the candidates can be found at, bigsandy.kctcs.edu/presidential-search/finalists.aspx