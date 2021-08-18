The David School in Floyd County held its first ever “Camp Falcon” last week, which was sponsored by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department.

The day camp featured deputies from the FCSD along with Sheriff John Hunt, EMTs and firefighters. The first responders served as “camp counselors,” leading the activities with the campers, while educating them about their roles as first responders.

Bryan Lafferty, principal at The David School, wanted to give the children of Floyd County a chance to unwind and concentrate solely on being a kid.

The David School, which receives no federal funding, is completely funded through grants and donations.

“We have a lot of long term donors that fell in love with the school and the mission. Some from this area, and some from up in the northeast,” said Lafferty.

The school does receive some funding from Berea as well as Harvard.

“We have people as far as up in Connecticut that donate, we also had a trust come in from Harvard for the school this past year,” Lafferty said.

Lafferty, in his first year as principal, has plans to hold the annual camp each summer.

Day one included a trip to Martin Fire Department, where the firefighters showcased their equipment and its function. Campers got to hookup the fire hoses and were even able to blare the sirens on the fire trucks.

Day two was a surprise as the campers were treated to helicopter rides over the eastern Kentucky terrain.

Day three was a day on the lake as camp leaders rented pontoon boats for a day on Dewey Lake. The K-9 Unit even stopped for a visit to show the role dogs play in keeping our communities safe.

One goal of Camp Falcon is to get the youth of Floyd County acquainted with first responders and law enforcement. To show them that they are there to help in their time of need.

“We interact, we play with them, we feed them, we have lunch with them. I think they really enjoy that. We get to find out who the kids are,” Hunt said. “We know their name when they leave.”