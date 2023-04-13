The first special needs/sensory-friendly egg hunt was held at the Wheelwright City Park April 8. Wheelwright citizens Tiffany Rivera and Sam Little coordinated the event.

Rivera said her daughter initially gave her motivation for setting up the event.

“My daughter has autism and the excitement of an Easter egg hunt is something she wants to experience and do” she said. “A few areas do this, but it isn’t always publicized. A lot of kids with sensory issues, like autism, don’t get the opportunity to participate in an Easter egg hunt because the hustle and bustle of it all can be overwhelming to them. Because of this, they often age out of Easter egg hunts. We wanted everyone to have an opportunity, so we don’t have an age limit on the egg hunt.”

Rivera said people came together to help make the day special.

“We started getting community donations, as well as help from Big Creek Missions, Wheelwright Renaissance Center and Wheelwright Senior Center” she said. “We actually created an archway from pvc pipe and hung the eggs from ribbons so folks in wheelchairs can hunt eggs under the archway. These people may have never had the opportunity to feel the thrill that comes from gathering eggs, so creating this opportunity for them is what we wanted to do.”

Rivera said she hopes similar events are the outcome from the egg hunt.

“This is the first time we have done this event and we are going to try to organize some more events like this in the area” she said. “There are a lot of children and young adults who have sensory issues, so they are needed. We are currently organizing for the ‘Walk for Autism’ in May.”