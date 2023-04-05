The Floyd County Fiscal Court voted to accept bids on three road projects throughout the county at its March 29 meeting. The court also voted to approve new board members nominated to the county’s Tourism Board.
Blue Rock Construction won the bid for an Emergency Watershed Stabilization project to be constructed at Mare Creek, at a cost of nearly $165,000.
A project for Armory Hollow Road will remove existing asphalt and concrete and replace a drain pipe. TNT Construction won the bid at a cost of $3,500
TNT Construction also won the bid on a project to repair Melvin Park from the February flood damage at a cost of $3,150.
A dangerous intersection in Floyd County will soon be illuminated by new lighting, as the court entered into a lighting maintenance agreement with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to add lights at the new Minnie to Harold roadway, and extend along existing Branham’s Creek Road Connecter near Tackett Branch.
According to the agreement, the Department of Highways will be responsible for all costs associated with the design and installation of the lights, while the maintenance will be the county’s responsibility.