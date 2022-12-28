The Floyd County Fiscal Court recently voted in favor of establishing a new 911 dispatch center to be located in Prestonsburg at its Dec. 21 meeting, though facing fierce opposition from one county official.

At present, all emergency calls coming out of Floyd County are dispatched through the Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville. The City of Prestonsburg’s Fire and EMS system, under the plan, will become the county’s 911 service.

Just before the court was set to vote, Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley took to the podium and addressed those in attendance. Bartley argued that Post 9 currently handles approximately 90 percent, or thousands of Floyd County calls every year, and that the county’s priority would decrease with the new 911 center.

“The proposed change will, without a doubt, change the priority, because it is legally required to change the priority of the response to 911 calls,” Bartley said.

According to Bartley, KSP base their troopers in the areas with more criminal activity. Bartley also said there are 13 KSP troopers along with a supervisor assigned to Floyd County alone.

“So, make no doubt about it, no question, there will be a reduction in the number of KSP officers assigned to Floyd County, which will endanger lives. It will slow response times, and anybody that says any different, is just wrong,” said Bartley.

However, Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said an advisory committee was formed with members of several local firstresponder groups.

“This isn’t Robbie Williams’ recommendation; this is the recommendation of the advisory committee,” Williams said. “We’ve got the fire departments on board, ambulance services, we’ve got the rescue squads, EMS and 911. Everybody is on board. The governor has assured us there will not be one trooper pulled out of Floyd County.”

Williams noted the lack of communication between Post 9 and the county as another issue discussed by the committee.

“They send us an invoice and an agreement to sign for two years in the mail.” Williams continued, “In the middle of this flood, we asked them (Post 9) for an extension of time to deal with this, and they would not grant us an extension of time and doubled the fee.”

However, according to Williams, after discussions with KSP Commissioner Philip Burnett Jr. and Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, only the location will change.

Bartley also took issue with the many revisions of the contract, stating he had seen several versions over the past few days, and had yet to see the revised contract.

“They’re going to ask you to sign a contract you’ve never seen,” Bartley said. “As your lawyer, I would be the worst lawyer on planet earth if I advised you to sign it. As your friend, I would tell you don’t do it, because it’s a huge mistake for your people. As your constituent, I would tell you, don’t endanger our lives, because if you do, it’s going to come back and bite you.”

Williams rebutted, “We’ve worked this out, nothing will change, just the location. Everything else will remain the same.

Prestonsburg Police Deputy Chief Ross Shurtleff worked alongside Gina Porter for months on the contract, with many versions passed back and forth before reaching a final agreement, officials said.

The contract was approved with Dist. 2 Magistrate Mark Crider, Dist. 1 Magistrate George Ousley and Williams voting in favor. Dist. 4 Magistrate Ronnie Akers abstained on the advice of Bartley, and Dist. 3 Magistrate Mike Tackett was absent.