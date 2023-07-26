The Floyd County Fiscal Court approved $250,000 in funding for the Floyd County Sheriff's Office during a special meeting July 26.

The court agreed with Judge-Executive Robbie Williams' recommendation to allocate up to $200,000 to the sheriff's office to hire additional deputies. Williams said the money will help put "boots on the ground" during evenings and nights.

In response to a question by Dist. 4 Magistrate Ronnie Akers, Sheriff John Hunt said the extra officers will help the Prestonsburg Police Department respond to 911 calls.

"It will help, absolutely," Hunt said.

Akers also asked if the funding is in addition to what the county pays the city for dispatching services, but Williams said it has "nothing to do with 911."

"This is policing," Williams said. "Policing and dispatching are completely different, Ronnie ...The dispatching is, they take the call, they call the police. The police go out. That is not dispatching."

Williams said the issue is that "we don't have boots on the ground from 11 o'clock at night to 7 in the morning."

"We've got to get policemen out there," Williams said.

"Ronnie, haven't you been complaining about the law won't show up?" Magistrate George Ousley said to Akers.

Akers said during the June court meeting that he called 911 in March concerning an incident at his home and that police had yet to respond. He said at the July 19 meeting that when he recently called 911, it went to the Kentucky State Police post in Pikeville instead of to the Prestonsburg dispatch center.

"And you were complimenting them on how quick they got (law enforcement) out," Williams said. "That call was dispatched right back to Prestonsburg. It was dispatched from Prestonsburg, okay? It was not dispatched from Pikeville."

Williams said the City of Prestonsburg signed a contact with the fiscal court for dispatching services, not police service.

"There is nothing in that agreement, and there is nothing in the KSP agreement, that mentioned anything about police service, contrary to what some of the people stood up in the court and said that the contract said KSP was going to give us priority with police,” Williams said. “That was not in that contract. There's not one thing in that dispatch contract with KSP that addressed policing."

The court also approved action to give the sheriff's office $50,000 from the county's opioid settlement funds to start a program to combat the opioid epidemic in the county.

Hunt said in a letter to the fiscal court that his office will develop an opioid program and implement targeted initiatives that will "have a lasting impact on our community.”

"These programs would focus on raising public awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse, educating individuals on the signs of addiction, and providing resources for prevention and treatment," Hunt's letter said. "Additionally, public outreach efforts would aim to engage community members, schools, and law enforcement to collaborate in combating this epidemic collectively."