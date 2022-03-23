There was a full agenda at the regular scheduled Floyd Fiscal Court meeting Tuesday, March 15.

County officials said the county is working diligently with the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA), to repair damages from the New Year’s Day storms.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams announced at the meeting he had received an email from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office that Floyd County’s reimbursement rate would increase from 75 percent up to 90 percent for any FEMA-related event dating back to 2020.

“This will cover our two latest events,” he said. “This is good news for us, considering how many projects we have laying out there.”

Officials said at the meeting the county is still working to get approval from FEMA or the Natural Resources Conservation Service on several projects the county needs to do as a result of recent disasters.

The court also discussed the need to clean up the county

Floyd Emergency Management Director Joe Reynolds said the county’s new solid waste coordinator has got the county’s roadside “clean team” working and they are doing a great job so far.

“From what I have seen so far is — my gosh — they’re taking this thing by storm, picking up these roads, these county roads,” he said. “It’s good to get the county roads, but when we hit these Kentucky state highways, that slows us down a lot, especially if you’re talking about Ky. 122 from Martin to Melvin — that’s 20-some miles.”

Williams said he contacted the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and found out that the state has budgeted nothing to clean up along state secondary roads, such as Ky. 122 or Ky. 979 in Floyd County.

“They do the four lanes, that’s it,” Williams said, adding it is the county’s responsibility to clean up the rest.

Williams also announced the county’s spring cleanup is April 11 to April 16, which he pointed out does not mean the county will go out and clean up people’s property.

“The landfill will let you dump for free,” he said. “We are not coming to your house to clean up your yard or your trash.”

Williams said if there are some people who need help, especially the sick or elderly, the county will attempt to do so, but that will happen after the cleanup.

Williams said the county has been limited in what it can do to force residents to clean up nuisance properties, but that recent legislation could allow the county to actually

“What we’re trying to do is get together an ordinance or something to that effect, something to where we’re not all bark and no bite,” he said. “ We have to do better in trying to get this county cleaned up. We’re going backwards. We can’t attract employers, businesses.”

Williams said it is disappointing when children are asked to “do better” and do what they can to succeed, but the environment in which they live is “filth and nastiness.”

“I think what happens is we clean the county up physically, it cleans a lot of our problems up mentally with a lot of these kids,” he said.

Dist. 4 Magistrate Ronnie Akers mentioned that, in a recent conference, he was informed that the state’s proposed budget included a total of $25 million in funding for election costs retroactive to 2019. Akers pointed out that the county purchased voting machines last year and could potentially recoup those expenses.

“We could get that money back,” Akers said. “We just have to apply for it.”

Floyd County Clerk Chris Waugh told the court that the final cost for the voting machines was approximately $400,000.